Senate Democrats allege Trump administration has buried 1,400+ climate studies

Details: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) released a list of over 1,400 climate studies by Department of Agriculture researchers, many of which warn of the potential effects of climate change on the public and on the agriculture sector, specifically. The agency released the studies after after Politico reported that USDA had purposefully buried its own researchers' findings.

Research included in the Democrats' report lays out the potentially harmful effects of climate change on crop production. The issue is increasingly important for farmers throughout the Midwest that have suffered from extreme weather's toll on harvests.

What they're saying: Stabenow said it is "outrageous" that "critical information for communities, for farmers, for those of us who care deeply about what’s happening to agriculture, these are not being shared with the people who need to know."

The other side: A USDA spokesperson said allegations of the department suppressing findings are false.

"We have repeatedly provided the Senate Agriculture Committee with evidence to the contrary, and the department has been transparent and communicative to the committee in response to their questions on research," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that "the list of studies linked in the report were provided by the USDA to the committee and are all publicly available."

Between the lines: Climate change has become an increasingly prominent issue in the Democratic Party, with 2020 candidates partaking in climate-focused town halls and forums and releasing trillion-dollar plans to tackle the issue.

