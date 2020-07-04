Cleveland Indians look for "best path forward" on team name

The Cleveland Indians announced Friday night they are looking into changing the team name given "the recent social unrest in our community."

Why it matters: The team been known as the Cleveland Indians since 1915, AP reports. The decision to reconsider the team name comes after the Washington Redskins announced they will conduct a formal review of the team name. Native Americans have called both team names offensive for many years.

What they're saying: In their statement, Cleveland said, "We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible way in which we connect with the community."