Cleveland Indians look for "best path forward" on team name

Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians announced Friday night they are looking into changing the team name given "the recent social unrest in our community."

Why it matters: The team been known as the Cleveland Indians since 1915, AP reports. The decision to reconsider the team name comes after the Washington Redskins announced they will conduct a formal review of the team name. Native Americans have called both team names offensive for many years.

What they're saying: In their statement, Cleveland said, "We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible way in which we connect with the community."

  • "We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on the issues...With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward regarding our team name."

Rashaan Ayesh
Washington Redskins to review team name amid public pressure

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins have announced they will be conducting a review of the team's name after mounting pressure from the public and corporate sponsors.

Why it matters: This review is the first formal step the Redskins are taking since the debate surrounding the name first began. It comes after weeks of discussions between the team and the NFL, the team said.

Ursula Perano
Washington NFL sponsor FedEx requests that team change its name

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

FedEx on Thursday asked Washington, D.C.'s NFL team — whose stadium the company sponsors — to change its name amid growing pressure from investment firms to halt business with the team.

Why it matters: Team owner Daniel Snyder has been adamantly opposed to changing the Washington Redskins name, arguing that it "represents honor, respect and pride."

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 11,137,846 — Total deaths: 526,156 — Total recoveries — 6,003,824Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,809,108 — Total deaths: 129,509 — Total recoveries: 883,561 — Total tested: 34,213,497Map.
  3. States: America's exceptionally uneventful Fourth of July ICU beds in Arizona's hot spot reach near capacity.
  4. Public health: U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days.
  5. Politics: Trump extends PPP application deadlineKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive.
  6. World: Mexican leaders call for tighter border control as infections rise in U.S.
  7. Sports: 31 MLB players test positive as workouts resume.
  8. 1 📽 thing: Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.
