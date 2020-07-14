2 hours ago - Health

Cleanest trains in memory

A contractor cleans a subway car at the 96th Street station in NYC. Photo: John Minchillo/AP

Transit authorities are busting out every trick in the book to coax riders back on trains and buses.

Why it matters: In regular times, riding on a subway car is dramatically safer than driving a car to the office. But social distancing is next to impossible on mass transit, especially during an airborne pandemic

  • Officials are hoping to keep essential workers healthy, including transit staff. The CDC has recommended to employers that employees use cars instead of transit, but that's not an option for many.
  • Add in office reopenings and the start of school, and this fall gets dicey fast.

The laundry list at play AP:

  • Ultraviolet light in Moscow and Shanghai.
  • Ozone gas in Hungary and the Czech Republic.
  • "Dry fogging" in Dallas.
  • Hydrogen peroxide solution in Hong Kong.
  • New York is also considering testing low levels of far-UVC light, which a study suggested last month could kill human coronavirus without harming eyes and skin.

The bottom line: These projects come at a steep cost, with NYC's MTA estimating it could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • The city, like many others, has added more subway cars and signage to help people distance as much as possible.
  • The MTA warned last month that it could run out of cash by August without another big round of stimulus spending.

Fadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Health

4 former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk

CDC director Robert Redfield and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blasted the Trump administration's "repeated efforts to subvert" agency guidelines related to reopening schools, accusing the White House in a scathing Washington Post op-ed of undermining science with "partisan potshots."

Why it matters: Former directors Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan and David Satcher and acting head Richard Besser served in parts of the Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations. They said they "cannot recall over our collective tenure a single time when political pressure led to a change in the interpretation of scientific evidence."

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 13,203,571 — Total deaths: 575,201 — Total recoveries — 7,331,068Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 3,407,798 — Total deaths: 136,252 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  3. Politics: Biden welcomes Trump wearing mask in public but warns "it’s not enough"
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — CDC director: U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks.
Bob Herman
14 hours ago - Health

Quest reports longer waits for coronavirus tests results

Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Quest Diagnostics said its average turnaround time for a COVID-19 test is now at "seven or more days," up from four to five days at the end of June. Its testing backlog is getting worse because of the high demand in parts of the country where infection is spreading.

Why it matters: Long backlogs make testing less useful — public health officials need to know what their local situation is like now, not what it was like a week ago. Delays are especially problematic if people who are infected continue to go about their lives while they wait for their results.

