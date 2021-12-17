Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin's 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person has been erased by a judge, per the Montgomery Advertiser.

The big picture: Colvin, who was then 15 years old, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks was for challenging segregation on the Montgomery, Alabama, bus line.

She was convicted of assaulting a police officer during the arrest and placed on probation.

The 82-year-old in October filed a request to have the record of her arrest and probation erased. She was supported by city and county officials, including Montgomery's mayor and Montgomery County's district attorney.

What she's saying: "My name was cleared, and I'm no longer a juvenile delinquent at 82," Colvin told CBS Thursday.