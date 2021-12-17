Sign up for our daily briefing

Civil rights pioneer has bus arrest record cleared

Claudette Colvin, 82, speaks alongside civil rights attorney Fred Gray (L) during a press conference at the Montgomery County Family Court on Oct. 26 in Montgomery, Alabama, after petitioning for her juvenile record to be expunged. Photo: Julie Bennett/Getty Images

Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin's 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person has been erased by a judge, per the Montgomery Advertiser.

The big picture: Colvin, who was then 15 years old, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks was for challenging segregation on the Montgomery, Alabama, bus line.

  • She was convicted of assaulting a police officer during the arrest and placed on probation.
  • The 82-year-old in October filed a request to have the record of her arrest and probation erased. She was supported by city and county officials, including Montgomery's mayor and Montgomery County's district attorney.

What she's saying: "My name was cleared, and I'm no longer a juvenile delinquent at 82," Colvin told CBS Thursday.

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
Updated 17 mins ago - Health

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's $4.5 billion opioid settlement

Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Purdue Pharma's $4.5 billion bankruptcy settlement with thousands of state, local and tribal governments who sued the company over the opioid epidemic. Purdue said it would appeal the ruling.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York ruled Thursday the settlement should not be allowed because the court doesn't have the legal authority to release the Sackler family from liability in civil cases, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
4 hours ago - Science

Tornadoes death toll rises to 90 after teen's body found in Kentucky

Loren Grable on Thursday searches for mementoes in rubble that was once her grandparents' home before it was destroyed during last week's tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a Kentucky neighborhood razed in last weekend's tornadoes and storms that lashed six U.S. states, raising the death toll in the state to 76 and 90 overall, per AP.

The big picture: Nyssa Brown was one of seven family members to die in the Bowling Green tornado. The National Weather Service has released preliminary findings showing that western Kentucky was hit by an EF-4 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — meaning the damage it caused was "devastating."

Go deeper: What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow