Claudette Colvin, 82, speaks alongside civil rights attorney Fred Gray (L) during a press conference at the Montgomery County Family Court on Oct. 26 in Montgomery, Alabama, after petitioning for her juvenile record to be expunged. Photo: Julie Bennett/Getty Images
Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin's 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white person has been erased by a judge, per the Montgomery Advertiser.
The big picture: Colvin, who was then 15 years old, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, nine months before Rosa Parks was for challenging segregation on the Montgomery, Alabama, bus line.
- She was convicted of assaulting a police officer during the arrest and placed on probation.
- The 82-year-old in October filed a request to have the record of her arrest and probation erased. She was supported by city and county officials, including Montgomery's mayor and Montgomery County's district attorney.
What she's saying: "My name was cleared, and I'm no longer a juvenile delinquent at 82," Colvin told CBS Thursday.