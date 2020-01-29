Why it matters: The survey revealed urgency around investments in water, wastewater and stormwater facilities, with mayors 10 percentage points more likely to focus on that issue than four years ago.

Extreme weather events and flooding is putting increased pressure on aging structures.

A 2018 study found three-quarters of U.S. cities reported that heavy rain events or inland flooding had increased in intensity, frequency or location in the last five years.

The intrigue: When asked which project they would fund if they received a large unrestricted grant, only 4% of the 119 mayors surveyed listed broadband as a top infrastructure need. And broadband didn't make the priority list at all when asked about smaller-scale projects.

Between the lines: Both parties tout the benefits of broadband and 5G as being essential 21st-century infrastructure.

But the fact that it's not among the top funding priorities suggests climate-related challenges and crumbling infrastructure like roads and bridges are seen as more pressing.

