Cities abandon curfews on George Floyd protests

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: Cities move to end curfews for George Floyd protests

Text reading "Demilitarize the police" is projected on an army vehicle during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Washington, D.C.. early on Thursday. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Several cities are ending curfews after the protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people led to fewer arrests and less violence Wednesday night.

The latest: Los Angeles and Washington D.C. are the latest to end nightly curfews. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted Wednesday night that "peaceful protests can continue without a curfew, while San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted that the city's curfew would end at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

AOC slams NYPD over reports of police kettling in protesters on Manhattan Bridge

Protesters denouncing police brutality and systemic racism exit the Manhattan Bridge after being stopped by police for hours during a citywide curfew in New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Thousands of mostly peaceful demonstrators defied an 8pm curfew to march through New York City on Tuesday, per AP.

Details: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the New York Police Department via Twitter over reports that police were kettling in hundreds of protesters on Manhattan Bridge.

Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer
Updated Jun 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Mayors and police in solidarity gestures with protesters across U.S.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti with protesters and clergy members downtown Tuesday. 1,000 people rallied outside his home the same day to protest his response to the demonstrations, per the L.A. Times. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD officers kneeled with peaceful protesters in downtown Los Angeles following days of unrest that prompted a curfew to be imposed from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The crowd chanted "Defund the police!" as Garcetti knelt, per the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: There have been days-long clashes across the U.S. between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd and other black people in police custody. But police and officials in several cities have taken to kneeling with protesters in recent days. One sheriff even marched alongside demonstrators in Michigan.

