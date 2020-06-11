42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Cities hit hardest by coronavirus saw huge drops in local commerce

The sudden economic shock from coronavirus stay-at-home orders caused a stunning drop in local commerce in cities across the country, with San Francisco seeing the heaviest decline, followed by Chicago, New York and Detroit.

How it works: JP Morgan Chase analyzed a subset of credit card transactions typical of everyday goods and services bought and sold at the local level to create a "local commerce" economic view.

What they found: Local commerce spend declines were fairly uniform across neighborhoods with a wide variation of household median income. The only two categories that showed growth overall were grocery stores and pharmacies, with online spend on groceries nearly doubling.

But in low-income neighborhoods, local commerce spend plummeted much further into negative territory.

  • Lower-income neighborhoods saw a disproportionate share of severe spending declines over 15%, with 11.5% of neighborhoods in the lowest-income bracket experiencing severe spending declines.
  • Consumers in low-income neighborhoods were less likely to order groceries online and more likely to travel farther to reach grocery stores, increasing time away from home and the risk of getting sick.

The bottom line: The data points to what we already know — that the pandemic and its economic shocks disproportionately hurt those who could least afford it.

World coronavirus updates

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday Black Lives Matter protests during the coronavirus pandemic are "completely unacceptable" and he called for "selfish" demonstrators to be charged for breaching health orders, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

Zoom in: Morrison made the comments hours after it was announced a man in the southeast Australian city of Melbourne who attended a protest last weekend tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

U.S. coronavirus updates

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million in the United States late Wednesday.

The big picture: Some states, including Florida, Texas, Oregon and Arizona, have already reported spikes in cases, partially attributed to increased testing.

Senate Judiciary gives Graham sweeping subpoena powers in review of Russia probe

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12-10 along party lines Thursday to allow its chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to subpoena former Obama administration officials as part of the GOP-led probe into the origins of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Why it matters: Graham now has sweeping authority to subpoena documents and more than 50 individuals related to the Russia investigation, including former FBI director James Comey, former CIA director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

