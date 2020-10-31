Cities board up, activists mobilize ahead of Election Day

Ahead of Election Day, activists in the nation's capital are training demonstrators, forming rapid-reaction teams and organizing events that are expected to draw large crowds, AP's Ashraf Khalil reports.

The state of play: Multiple groups led by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC are planning an eight-hour event at Black Lives Matter Plaza, one block from the White House. It will include a giant screen showing election results, DJs and performances by bands playing go-go music.

Hope Neyer, an organizer for Shutdown DC, said her group was rehearsing "election meltdown simulations" that include indefinitely occupying certain public spaces and rushing to intervene in attempts to intimidate voters at polling places or seize ballots.

The big picture: Cities across the U.S. are bracing for election-related unrest.