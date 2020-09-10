Citi's Jane Fraser to become first female CEO of major bank

Citi CEO Michael Corbat announced Thursday he will retire after 37 years at the company, according to a company statement.

The state of play: The Citi board has chosen Jane Fraser, currently Citi’s president and CEO of global consumer banking, to succeed Corbat in February. She will be the first female CEO of a megabank, per CNBC.

What they're saying: "I believe the time is right for my successor to lead Citi through this next stage of progress," Corbat said.