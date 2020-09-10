34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Citi's Jane Fraser to become first female CEO of major bank

Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Citi CEO Michael Corbat announced Thursday he will retire after 37 years at the company, according to a company statement.

The state of play: The Citi board has chosen Jane Fraser, currently Citi’s president and CEO of global consumer banking, to succeed Corbat in February. She will be the first female CEO of a megabank, per CNBC.

What they're saying: "I believe the time is right for my successor to lead Citi through this next stage of progress," Corbat said.

  • "We know there are products where we can still gain share; we know that the expectations of our customers and clients keep increasing and we have to work harder to keep up."

39 mins ago - Technology

Inside TikTok's killer algorithm

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok Wednesday revealed some of the elusive workings of the prized algorithm that keeps hundreds of millions of users worldwide hooked on the viral video app.

Why it matters: The code TikTok uses to pick your next video is a large part of what has led the two-year-old company to achieve broad popularity along with a remarkable $20-$30 billion valuation. The key asset is in play as TikTok's Chinese parent prepares to sell its U.S. operation amid fears about its relationship with China's government.

56 mins ago - Sports

Special report: The NFL is back and weirder than ever

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. One day later, the U.S. declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

The big picture: A lot has happened in the 223 days since then, highlighted by Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay via free agency and Joe Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati via the NFL's first-ever virtual draft. Teams aced the training camp protocols, but without any preseason games, expect to see some rust when they finally take the field for game day.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 a.m. ET: 27,893,832 — Total deaths: 904,333 — Total recoveries: 18,795,830Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 a.m. ET: 6,363,300 — Total deaths: 190,885 — Total recoveries: 2,387,479 — Total tests: 84,558,560Map
  3. Politics: Trump told Bob Woodward he intentionally played down coronavirus threat.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause — Young adults aren't all safe from the virus, study confirms — Only 14% of Americans think a COVID vaccine will be widely available before the election.
  5. Business: Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
