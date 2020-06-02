Cisco, Sony postpone events amid continued protests
Screenshot: Axios (via YouTube)
Cisco said Monday night that it is postponing the online version of Cisco Live, its major customer event, amid the ongoing protests that have followed the killing of George Floyd.
Why it matters: Cisco joins Sony, Electronic Arts and Google in delaying tech events planned for this week.
Driving the news:
- Cisco announced the postponement of its event, which was scheduled to start tomorrow, in a YouTube video from CEO Chuck Robbins, who condemned as "horrific, maddening and truly abhorrent" the murder of George Floyd, as well as the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. "People across the U.S. and the world are dealing with so much pain, frustration and anger," Robbins said. "We want to give you space this week to do what you need to do within your own organizations and communities."
- Sony announced earlier Monday it was postponing Thursday's PlayStation 5 event where it was expected to show off games for the new console set to debut this holiday season. Sony said it was delaying the event to "stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”
- Google delayed an the Android 11 beta launch event, saying "We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate."
- Electronic Arts delayed an event related to its Madden football franchise.