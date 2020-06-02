48 mins ago - Technology

Cisco, Sony postpone events amid continued protests

Screenshot: Axios (via YouTube)

Cisco said Monday night that it is postponing the online version of Cisco Live, its major customer event, amid the ongoing protests that have followed the killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Cisco joins Sony, Electronic Arts and Google in delaying tech events planned for this week.

  • Cisco announced the postponement of its event, which was scheduled to start tomorrow, in a YouTube video from CEO Chuck Robbins, who condemned as "horrific, maddening and truly abhorrent" the murder of George Floyd, as well as the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. "People across the U.S. and the world are dealing with so much pain, frustration and anger," Robbins said. "We want to give you space this week to do what you need to do within your own organizations and communities."
  • Sony announced earlier Monday it was postponing Thursday's PlayStation 5 event where it was expected to show off games for the new console set to debut this holiday season. Sony said it was delaying the event to "stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”
  • Google delayed an the Android 11 beta launch event, saying "We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate."
  • Electronic Arts delayed an event related to its Madden football franchise.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The latest: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued for a seventh day across the U.S., with President Trump threatening on Monday to deploy the military if the unrest continues.

The latest: Law enforcement in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas, spent Monday night kettling in crowds that were protesting Floyd's death.

54 mins ago - Technology

Twitter suspends fake antifa account tied to white nationalists

Twitter said Monday that it has suspended an account named "ANTIFA_US" which it says was tied to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa. Over the weekend, the account had called for violence and its posts had widely circulated online.

Why it matters: It's the latest example of social media being used to exploit and sharpen the very real divisions in American society. It's also the latest example of Twitter more aggressively rooting out false information on its platform.

4 hours ago - World

The world watches America burn

Newspaper front pages via the Newseum

The world is watching the grief and anger, violence and pain in America's streets.

The big picture: The U.S. accounts for nearly one-third of the world's deaths from COVID-19. The killing of a black man, George Floyd, by police has sparked days of protest and nights of chaos in America's major cities.

