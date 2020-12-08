Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Christopher Krebs sues Trump lawyer who said he should be 'shot'

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Former CISA director Chris Krebs on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova, the Trump campaign, and Newsmax Media for defamation, emotional distress, and conspiracy.

Driving the news: DiGenova said in an interview aired on Newsmax on Nov. 30 that Krebs "should be drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot," after Krebs went on "60 Minutes" to dispute President Trump's baseless claims that the election was rigged.

Details: The lawsuit claims that DiGenova, the Trump campaign, and Newsmax are "engaged in a conspiracy to defame and inflict severe emotional distress on" Krebs and other Republicans "who refuse to subserviently hew to the Trump campaign's false narratives" on election fraud.

  • The lawsuit also says that the defendants knowingly defamed Krebs by suggesting that he committed treason — and provoked threats from users on social media — to cause Krebs "so much pain and suffering that he ... fall in line."

What they're saying: "Newsmax, the campaign, and diGenova have a symbiotic relationship," the lawsuit reads.

  • "Newsmax disseminates and amplifies the Trump campaign's and DiGenova’s attacks on perceived political threats and allegations of election stealing, which pleases viewers, prompts endorsements from President Trump, increases ratings, supports the political goals of the campaign, and helps raise more money from duped supporters."

Jonathan Swan
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Christopher Krebs unloads on Trump disinformation "threat"

Christopher Krebs, the nation's former top election security official, tells "Axios on HBO" that President Trump is spreading disinformation, which he described as a form of domestic "threat" that he swore an oath to defend against in his job.

  • "The caller was inside the house," Krebs told me. "The president is a big part of the disinformation that's coming out there about the rigged election, but there are absolutely others."
Axios
Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews former cyber chief Christopher Krebs

On the Season 3 finale of “Axios on HBO," former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs tells Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan whether he thinks President Trump is a domestic threat:

  • “There is disinformation that he is spreading. I mean, disinformation is one type of threat,” Krebs said.

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Axios
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia recertifies Biden's victory after two recounts

Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state's election results on Monday, after another recount showed once again that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Why it matters: The recertification is the latest blow to Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other states.

