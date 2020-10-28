Circa, the first ground-up resort built in downtown Las Vegas since 1980, opens today with what's being billed as the "world's largest sportsbook."

The book: The three-story, 1,000 seat auditorium faces the world's largest TV screen, and the top floor is filled with media studios, where sports betting networks like VSiN will broadcast live shows.

The rooftop: On top of the resort is a multilevel pool called "Stadium Swim" with a 40-foot tall screen, swim-up bars and poolside mobile wagering kiosks.

The state of play: The pandemic crushed Vegas' tourism industry this spring, and gaming revenue plummeted as casinos and sportsbooks sat dormant for months. Most are back open now, but they're operating at limited capacity.

🎥 Watch: Tour the Circa Resort & Casino (YouTube)