Cinemark strikes deal with Universal to shorten theatrical window

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cinemark, one of the largest movie exhibitors in the U.S., and Universal, the movie studio owned by Comcast, have struck a deal to allow many Universal films to appear on premium video on-demand services after being made available in theaters for 17 days (three full weekends).

Why it matters: It's a significant departure from the traditional 90-day theatrical window. Cinemark follows AMC to become the second of the four biggest movie theater chains to strike this type of deal. The deals will likely usher a new era for streaming.

Details: Under the terms of the partnership, the window of exclusivity gets bigger for more expensive movies.

  • Any title that opens to $50 million or more, including many franchise titles, will play exclusively in theaters for at least five full weekends (31 days) before the title may become available on PVOD.
  • Cinemark will likely take some sort of a cut for every movie that's sold by the studio to premium on-demand streaming, in return for a shortened window.

Be smart: Insiders were waiting for this to happen after Universal and AMC, the largest theater chain in the U.S., struck an a similar multi-year deal in July.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a trend of studios pushing more movies to be made available for a premium rental price via a ticketed on-demand deal.

  • Most recently, Disney said last month it would be moving its holiday Pixar hit "Soul" to streaming exclusively.

The bottom line: Theater chains have been adamant that releasing movies on-demand at the same time they debut in theaters cannot become the new normal once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. But their years-long resistance to the idea is facing pressure as theaters remain closed due to social distancing guidelines.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tesla to join S&P 500 as its biggest new member ever

People look at electric vehicles at a Tesla store in Shanghai, China. Photo: Yan Daming/VCG via Getty Images

Tesla will join the S&P 500, the index's committee said on Monday.

Why it matters: After years of ineligibility, one of the most valuable U.S. companies by market cap (and the most valuable automaker in the world) is joining the main benchmark of the stock market as its biggest new member ever.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines provide new hope as COVID-19 spreads rapidly

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Moderna has joined Pfizer in approaching the vaccine finish line, with a vaccine candidate the company says was 94.5% effective at preventing infection. Pfizer's candidate, announced last week, was over 90%.

Why it matters: There could be two U.S. vaccines in distribution before the New Year. This is a reason for Americans to buckle down for one last stretch to help save lives.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Hurricane Iota strengthens to Category 5 as it nears storm-ravaged Central America

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Iota has strengthened into the first Category 5 hurricane of this year's record-setting Atlantic hurricane season, as it remains on-course to make landfall in Central America on Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: The massive storm is currently forecast to hit Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, less than a week after the Category 4 Hurricane Eta damaged the area and forced over 30,000 people to evacuate. Much of Central America is still reeling from the damage caused by Eta.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow