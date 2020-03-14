34 mins ago - Sports

Cindy Parlow Cone named first female head of U.S. Soccer

Rashaan Ayesh

Cindy Parlow Cone. Photo: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Cindy Parlow Cone became the first female president of the U.S. Soccer Federation after former President Carlos Cordeiro’s sudden resignation on Thursday, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Parlow Cone is taking charge of the organization amid a legal battle over equal pay involving the women's national team, as well as other administrative roadblocks. She was serving as vice president of the organization prior to Cordeiro's resignation.

Who is Cindy Parlow Cone:

  • Parlow Cone has three NCAA titles, two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup championship under her belt, per the Post.
  • She helped lead the Portland Thorns to a title during her first season as head coach, and served as assistant coach with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill women's soccer team, helping them secure an NCAA title.

What's next: Parlow Cone will remain in the role through Feb. 2021, when the federation will hold an election during their annual general meeting to decide who will complete Cordeiro's term, Yahoo Sports reports.

Go deeper: Judge: U.S. women's soccer team subject to discriminatory working conditions

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

The women who set Twitter on fire in 2019

Ariana Grande performs. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Singer Ariana Grande was the most tweeted about woman in the past year, topping politicians like Hillary Clinton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to data reported by Twitter.

The big picture: In the past three years, of 125 million tweets about feminism and equality, 3 million specifically mentioned "intersectionality," where race, gender and ethnicity meet. Last year's International Women's Day was among the top topics.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Technology
Margaret TalevNaomi Shavin

International Women's Day and the glass ceiling

Data: Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Women running for national and state office may be on track to break the record-setting runs and gains of 2018, as Republicans try to catch up with their Democratic counterparts.

Yes, but: The Super Tuesday results, and Elizabeth Warren's withdrawal, effectively ended any chance that this will be the year a woman wins the presidency. On International Women's Day this weekend, it's worth remembering that the struggle to reach the White House masks a lot of real progress at lower levels.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

March Madness games to be played without fans due to coronavirus

Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without fans, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: The shock announcement comes days before Selection Sunday will kick off March Madness, one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year. The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that it classified the novel coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Health