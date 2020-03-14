Cindy Parlow Cone named first female head of U.S. Soccer

Cindy Parlow Cone became the first female president of the U.S. Soccer Federation after former President Carlos Cordeiro’s sudden resignation on Thursday, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Parlow Cone is taking charge of the organization amid a legal battle over equal pay involving the women's national team, as well as other administrative roadblocks. She was serving as vice president of the organization prior to Cordeiro's resignation.

Who is Cindy Parlow Cone:

Parlow Cone has three NCAA titles, two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup championship under her belt, per the Post.

She helped lead the Portland Thorns to a title during her first season as head coach, and served as assistant coach with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill women's soccer team, helping them secure an NCAA title.

What's next: Parlow Cone will remain in the role through Feb. 2021, when the federation will hold an election during their annual general meeting to decide who will complete Cordeiro's term, Yahoo Sports reports.

