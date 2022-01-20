Reports: CIA finds "Havana Syndrome" unlikely caused by foreign campaign

A preliminary CIA report rules out a foreign global campaign as the cause of American and Canadian diplomats affected by a mysterious illness known as "Havana syndrome," per multiple reports.

Why it matters: Some lawmakers had suggested the sometimes debilitating illness was due to directed energy attacks. But CIA officials told the New York Times that most of the 1,000 cases reported to the government could be "explained by environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress." This finding has angered some victims, per the NYT.

Yes, but: Intelligence officials told Politico the agency still can't determine the source of "a significant number of cases" and the interim report "does not rule out the possibility that a foreign actor or a sophisticated weapon is behind a specific, smaller number of mysterious incidents."

Illnesses from when "Havana syndrome" was first detected at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba's capital in late 2016, were among the roughly two dozen unexplained cases, officials told several outlets.

"U.S. officials stressed that the interim report was not a final conclusion of the broader Biden administration or the full intelligence community," reports NBC News, which notes there are several other "Havana syndrome" investigations ongoing.

The big picture: A 2020 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report commissioned by the Trump State Department found radio frequency energy of radiation that includes microwaves was likely behind the illness that's afflicted diplomats around the world, most recently in Geneva and Paris this month. Symptoms can include extreme headaches and nausea.

The 2020 report does not attribute blame for the suspected attacks. But it notes there "was significant research in Russia/USSR into the effects of pulsed, rather than continuous wave [radio frequency] exposures" and that military personnel in "Eurasian communist countries" were exposed to non-thermal radiation.

Russia has always denied being behind "Havana syndrome."

What they're saying: CIA Director William Burns said in a statement to news outlets that the agency was "pursuing this complex issue with analytic rigor, sound tradecraft, and compassion and have dedicated intensive resources to this challenge."

"While we have reached some significant interim findings, we are not done," Burns added. "We will continue the mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those who need it."

