Senators: CIA collecting data on Americans in "warrantless searches"

Rebecca Falconer

Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ron Wyden during a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in February 2021. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

The CIA has for years secretly conducted mass surveillance programs that include collecting data on Americans, two Democratic members of the Senate Intelligence Committee allege in a newly declassified letter.

Why it matters: Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) raise concerns in the letter to CIA Director Bill Burns and Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, dated April 13, 2021, about "serious problems associated with warrantless backdoor searches of Americans."

  • The CIA allegedly "secretly conducted its own bulk program ... entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes from [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] collection," they write.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement calling for an end to the practice after the partially redacted letter was made public Thursday: "These reports raise serious questions about what information of ours the CIA is vacuuming up in bulk and how the agency exploits that information to spy on Americans."

What to watch: The senators are calling for the immediate declassification of information on the surveillance program, including what data has been collected.

  • Representatives for the CIA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read the partially redacted letter in full, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: In cyber espionage, U.S. is both hunted and hunter

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Shaun White of Team USA reacts during the men's snowboard halfpipe final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Friday morning local time. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

🏂 Shaun White ends Olympic career with fourth place finish

🎿 Eileen Gu: A tale of two nations

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden urges Americans in Ukraine: "Leave now"

President Biden during an event in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, earlier this month. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden said during an NBC interview broadcast Thursday that American citizens in Ukraine "should leave now" due to increasing concerns that Russian troops may soon invade the country.

Why it matters: Biden's comments came as the State Department warned in an advisory that American officials "will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine" and that this would "severely impact" regular consular services.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

3 indicted over alleged illegal donations to Collins re-election bid

Sen. Susan Collins during a January news conference in Westbrook, Maine. Photo: Ryan David Brown/Getty Images

Three former executives of a Hawaii-based U.S. defense contractor were indicted Thursday over allegations of unlawful campaign contributions to Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and a political action committee that supported her 2020 re-election bid.

Driving the news: "Martin Kao, 48, Clifford Chen, 48, and Lawrence 'Kahele' Lum Kee, 52, all of Honolulu, were employed by a defense contractor prohibited from making contributions in federal elections," per a Department of Justice statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

