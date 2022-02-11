The CIA has for years secretly conducted mass surveillance programs that include collecting data on Americans, two Democratic members of the Senate Intelligence Committee allege in a newly declassified letter.

Why it matters: Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) raise concerns in the letter to CIA Director Bill Burns and Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, dated April 13, 2021, about "serious problems associated with warrantless backdoor searches of Americans."

The CIA allegedly "secretly conducted its own bulk program ... entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes from [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] collection," they write.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement calling for an end to the practice after the partially redacted letter was made public Thursday: "These reports raise serious questions about what information of ours the CIA is vacuuming up in bulk and how the agency exploits that information to spy on Americans."

What to watch: The senators are calling for the immediate declassification of information on the surveillance program, including what data has been collected.

Representatives for the CIA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read the partially redacted letter in full, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: In cyber espionage, U.S. is both hunted and hunter

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.