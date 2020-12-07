Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews former cyber chief Christopher Krebs

On the Season 3 finale of “Axios on HBO," former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs tells Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan whether he thinks President Trump is a domestic threat:

  • “There is disinformation that he is spreading. I mean, disinformation is one type of threat,” Krebs said.

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
24 mins ago - Health

Americans' mental health takes a huge pandemic hit

Reproduced from Gallup; Note: Margin of error ±4 percentage points; Table: Axios Visuals

Americans' mental health is the worst it's been in two decades, according to a new Gallup poll.

Between the lines: It's fairly obvious why, given that the once-in-a-generation pandemic was only the start of 2020's stressors. But once the pandemic ends, this unfortunate side effect could linger.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
25 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Biden faces new climate diplomacy as Paris deal turns five

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden faces a tough balancing act as he calls for more global action on climate change while also reassuring the world that America is on board for the long haul.

Driving the news: World leaders will convene virtually on Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, which was agreed to by nearly all countries on Dec. 12, 2015.

Orion Rummler
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rudy Giuliani says he's "feeling good" after coronavirus announcement

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday night that he's "getting great care and feeling good," hours after President Trump announced that his 76-year-old personal attorney had tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country, and meeting with lawmakers, as part of Trump's legal team to push an unfounded claim that the 2020 election was rigged against the president and that state results should be overturned. He often has not worn a mask at these events.

