Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews former cyber chief Christopher Krebs

On the Season 3 finale of “Axios on HBO," former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs tells Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan whether he thinks President Trump is a domestic threat:
- “There is disinformation that he is spreading. I mean, disinformation is one type of threat,” Krebs said.
Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.