Reader survey: You can put up your Christmas tree now

Axios Local asked readers across the country to weigh in on one of the most polarizing holiday debates: How early is too early to put up your tree?

The verdict: Now's the time. Go nuts.

55% of readers said the appropriate time to put up a tree is in November, after Thanksgiving. Another 17% voted for early December, and 20% were on board earlier this month.

The Grinch must have voted a couple of times in our poll: 2% of readers said a tree is only acceptable after Dec. 20.

