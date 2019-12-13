Stories

Tight supply is driving a rise in Christmas tree prices

Christmas tree with a price tag on it
Photo: Sarah Blake Morgan/AP

Christmas tree supplies are tight across the U.S., fueling a rise in prices, per AP.

Why it matters: The industry is still bouncing back from the Great Recession, and trying to win people back from a shift toward artificial trees.

  • Artificial Christmas trees make up 70% of all trees in U.S. homes.

What's happening: An oversupply of trees about a decade ago caused a domino effect nationwide.

  • Fewer trees were cut down, which meant not as many seedlings were planted to replace them.
  • Hot, dry weather also took its toll, forcing many growers to close.

