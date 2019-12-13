Tight supply is driving a rise in Christmas tree prices

Axios35 mins agoTight supply is driving a rise in Christmas tree pricesPhoto: Sarah Blake Morgan/APChristmas tree supplies are tight across the U.S., fueling a rise in prices, per AP.Why it matters: The industry is still bouncing back from the Great Recession, and trying to win people back from a shift toward artificial trees.Artificial Christmas trees make up 70% of all trees in U.S. homes.What's happening: An oversupply of trees about a decade ago caused a domino effect nationwide.Fewer trees were cut down, which meant not as many seedlings were planted to replace them.Hot, dry weather also took its toll, forcing many growers to close.Go deeper: Extreme weather chokes off reindeer food supply in Swedish ArcticChristmasShare on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInCopy permalink to your clipboard