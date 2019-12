What's happening: The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the globe.

Unusually early snowfall in autumn was followed by rain that froze, trapping food under a thick layer of ice.

"Rain-on-snow" events are having devastating effects: The food is still there, but the reindeer can't reach it.

The animals grow weaker, and females sometimes abort their calves.

Some retreat to the mountains where predators abound, and the risk of avalanches is great.

Elderly herders recall that they once had bad winters every decade or so.

But Niila Inga, whose community herds about 8,000 reindeer year-round, said that "extreme and strange weather are getting more and more normal, it happens several times a year."

