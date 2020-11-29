Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Real Christmas tree industry is booming amid pandemic

Tim Daley and his son, Jacob, 9, carry their freshly cut Christmas tree last weekend at Lee Farms in Tualatin, Ore. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

The real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling increased interest in artificial trees, says Americans are flocking to fresh-cut evergreens this season, seeking a bright spot amid the virus, AP's Gillian Flaccus reports.

Driving the news: At some choose-and-cut tree farms, customers sneaked in well before Thanksgiving to tag the perfect tree to cut down once the business opened.

Reality check: Between 75% and 80% of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial one.

Axios
2 hours ago - World

Map: A look at world population density in 3D

This fascinating map is made by Alasdair Rae of Sheffield, England, a former professor of urban studies who is the founder of Automatic Knowledge. It shows world population density in 3D.

Details: "No land is shown on the map, only the locations where people actually live. ... The higher the spike, the more people live in an area. Where there are no spikes, there are no people (e.g. you can clearly identify ... the Sahara Desert)."

Stef W. Kight
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's Day 1 challenges: The immigration reset

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President-elect Biden has an aggressive Day One immigration agenda that relies heavily on executive actions to undo President Trump's crackdown.

Why it matters: It's not that easy. Trump issued more than 400 executive actions on immigration. Advocates are fired up. The Supreme Court could threaten the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and experts warn there could be another surge at the border.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Sports

Broncos and 49ers the latest NFL teams impacted by coronavirus crisis

From left, Denver Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel during an August training session at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the NFL season into chaos, with all Denver Broncos quarterbacks sidelined, the San Francisco 49ers left without a home or practice ground and much of the Baltimore Ravens team unavailable, per AP.

Driving the news: The Broncos confirmed in a statement Saturday night that quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were identified as "high-risk COVID-19 close contacts" and will follow the NFL's mandatory five-day quarantine, making them ineligible for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

