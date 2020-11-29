Real Christmas tree industry is booming amid pandemic

The real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling increased interest in artificial trees, says Americans are flocking to fresh-cut evergreens this season, seeking a bright spot amid the virus, AP's Gillian Flaccus reports.

Driving the news: At some choose-and-cut tree farms, customers sneaked in well before Thanksgiving to tag the perfect tree to cut down once the business opened.

Big-box stores stocked fresh trees up to a week earlier than last year. Walmart is offering free delivery for the first time. (Walmart will also hang your lights.)

Reality check: Between 75% and 80% of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial one.