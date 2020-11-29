Real Christmas tree industry is booming amid pandemic

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Tim Daley and his son, Jacob, 9, carry their freshly cut Christmas tree last weekend at Lee Farms in Tualatin, Ore. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP
The real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling increased interest in artificial trees, says Americans are flocking to fresh-cut evergreens this season, seeking a bright spot amid the virus, AP's Gillian Flaccus reports.
Driving the news: At some choose-and-cut tree farms, customers sneaked in well before Thanksgiving to tag the perfect tree to cut down once the business opened.
- Big-box stores stocked fresh trees up to a week earlier than last year. Walmart is offering free delivery for the first time. (Walmart will also hang your lights.)
Reality check: Between 75% and 80% of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial one.