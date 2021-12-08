Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate confirms Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection

Chris Magnus during a Senate hearing in October in Washington, D.C. Photo: Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images)

The Senate confirmed President Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, in a 50-47 vote on Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: Magnus is the first person confirmed to the role since 2019. It comes as the Biden administration seeks to address the record number of migrants arriving at the southern border. He'll be the first openly gay person in the role, per the New York Times.

Go deeper

Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Women politicians are under siege

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Stefani Reynolds, and Alex Wong/Getty Images

Women in Congress feel besieged and singled-out amid surging threats against lawmakers at all levels, with some frustrated more hasn't been done to halt the trend.

Why it matters: As record numbers of American women are being elected to public office, their growing political power is being met with death and rape threats, sexist and racist abuse and online disinformation. Collectively, it's discouraged women from running for office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

New report hits DOJ over lack of police shooting data

Demonstrations followed the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies in 2020. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

A new government accountability report says the Department of Justice failed to consistently publish an annual summary of police excessive force data from 2016 to 2020, as required by federal law.

Why it matters: The data is crucial for the DOJ to monitor excessive force cases, and used to investigate law enforcement agencies with patterns of abuse. The DOJ can pivot off it to pursue court action to force reforms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders clinch support for crucial defense bill, debt limit votes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer passes waiting reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress has found a shortcut to pass its annual defense funding bill and raise the debt limit.

Driving the news: The House will vote Tuesday night on two major bills — one creating a one-time, fast-track process for the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, and another passing its annual defense bill.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

