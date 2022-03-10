First look: MSNBC's Chris Hayes plans book on "attention capitalism"

MSNBC's Chris Hayes plans a book in early 2024, "The Sirens' Call," which the publisher, Penguin Press, calls a "big-picture reckoning with how our inner lives have come under assault in the unprecedented new age of attention capitalism — putting great stress on our psyches, our politics, and the very fabric of our society."

Hayes says: "I think something has happened to attention in the 21st century that's similar to what happened to labor in the 19th century: it's become a commodified resource extracted from us, and from which are increasingly alienated. I'm going to try [to create] a working general theory of this epoch-defining transformation."