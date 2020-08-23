1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Coons: Trump "can't simply blame China" to get U.S. out of pandemic

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told "Fox News Sunday" that the U.S. "can't simply blame China as a way to get our country out of this pandemic and the recession and the chaos that's resulted from President Trump's failed response."

Why it matters: Coons was defending Joe Biden for not focusing on the rise of China and its abuses this past week during the Democratic National Convention, claiming that Biden has frequently addressed China on the campaign trail.

  • The Trump administration in recent months has taken a very hawkish stance toward Beijing, which officials blame for covering up the coronavirus in the early days of the Wuhan outbreak.
  • With the GOP convention kicking off on Monday, Republicans and the president will likely hammer Democrats over claims that Biden is not tough enough on China.

What he's saying: "I'll remind you, back in January and February as the pandemic was spreading around the world, it was Donald Trump who was saying positive things, cozying up to Xi Jinping, and it was Joe Biden who was sounding the alarm bells about this pandemic," Coons argued.

  • "Donald Trump, our president, failed to act responsibly as this pandemic was beginning to impact Americans. Today, we have 5½ million infected Americans, 175,000 dead Americans because of the bungled federal response."

Orion Rummler
Aug 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says it brought in $70 million over DNC week

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Aug. 20 in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised roughly $70 million over the course of this week's virtual convention, the campaign said Friday.

The big picture: Biden's fundraising has seen spikes after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Her addition to the Democratic ticket has also given Biden his biggest surge of online enthusiasm yet.

Axios
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign releases list of Republican convention speakers

Stage under construction at South Lawn of the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump campaign on Sunday released the lineup of speakers slated to appear at the Republican National Convention this week.

The big picture: The reworked RNC will be a four-night spectacle including still-under-wraps venues, a 10 p.m. "nightly surprise" and guests and themes playing to "the forgotten men and women of America," campaign officials tell Axios. Trump plans to speak every night and will deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House.

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 23,244,585 — Total deaths: 805,422 — Total recoveries: 14,959,445Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,670,875 — Total deaths: 176,408 — Total recoveries: 1,985,484 — Total tests: 71,560,771Map.
  3. Education: U.S. schools face shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.
  4. Politics: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defends Trump's "deep state" attacks on FDA — Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for coronavirus.
  5. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  6. States: The abandonment of New York City.
  7. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
