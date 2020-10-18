53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Chris Coons says his mind is open to expanding the Supreme Court

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he would be open to expanding the Supreme Court if Republicans do not "step back from this precipice" of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election.

Why it matters: Coons is one of the more moderate Democrats in the Senate and one of Biden's closest allies. Adding more justices to the court was once considered an extreme policy position on the left, but it has become a more accepted position among Democrats since the Barrett nomination.

What he's saying: Coons told CNN's Jake Tapper that "like Joe Biden," he is "not a fan of expanding the court." But he explained that he felt Barrett was an "extreme, unqualified nominee" that Republicans were rushing to confirm.

  • "If we happen to be in the fact pattern where we have a President Biden, we'll have to look at what the right steps are to rebalance our federal judiciary," Coons said.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 16, 2020

Sen. Coons: Democrats can't prevent Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation

Judge Amy Coney Barrett will likely to be confirmed by the Senate and appointed to the Supreme Court, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said during an Axios virtual event on Friday.

Why it matters: Coons said there's no realistic way for Democrats to prevent Senate Republicans from confirming Barrett, adding that he will not be voting for her because of her "view towards reaching back and reexamining and overturning long-settled precedent in an incredibly broad array of areas," including health care, environmental protections and labor rights.

Oct 16, 2020

Watch: News Shapers unpack the SCOTUS confirmation hearings

Axios hosted a conversation to unpack the news of the day, including coverage of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, featuring Sen. Chris Coons and Trump 2020 senior advisor for strategy Steve Cortes.

Politics & Policy

