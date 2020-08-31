53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Cillizza's new book to focus on presidents' love of sports

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia via Getty Images

CNN's Chris Cillizza has inked a book deal with Twelve to write a book — aimed for Father's Day 2022 or sooner — about how the sports presidents played, and watched, help us understand the men who have run our country.

Cillizza tells me the book, tentatively titled "It’s Way More Than a Game," aims to explain how each post-World War II president (and the society they governed) is best understood through sports — Ike and golf, Nixon and bowling, Obama and basketball.

  • Cillizza has the same editor, Sean Desmond, as his first book, "The Gospel According to The Fix."

Hatched on Zoom: Mike Tollin — executive producer of ESPN's "The Last Dance," on Michael Jordan — and Jon Weinbach, both of Mandalay Sports Media, have signed to produce a documentary series based on Cillizza’s book.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Aug 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump slams Bolton, Woodward and his own niece over tell-all books

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a series of digs at former national security adviser John Bolton, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward and his own niece Mary Trump — all of whom have written tell-all books on the president.

The big picture: Bolton's 2020 book served as fuel to Trump's post-impeachment fire, alleging that the president green-lit Uighur concentration camps in China, among other things.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
3 mins ago - World

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Kushner and O'Brien on board the El Al flight from Israel to the UAE. Photo: Nir Elias/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Abu Dhabi — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
46 mins ago - Economy & Business

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow