Chris Cillizza's new book to focus on presidents' love of sports

CNN's Chris Cillizza has inked a book deal with Twelve to write a book — aimed for Father's Day 2022 or sooner — about how the sports presidents played, and watched, help us understand the men who have run our country.

Cillizza tells me the book, tentatively titled "It’s Way More Than a Game," aims to explain how each post-World War II president (and the society they governed) is best understood through sports — Ike and golf, Nixon and bowling, Obama and basketball.

Cillizza has the same editor, Sean Desmond, as his first book, "The Gospel According to The Fix."

Hatched on Zoom: Mike Tollin — executive producer of ESPN's "The Last Dance," on Michael Jordan — and Jon Weinbach, both of Mandalay Sports Media, have signed to produce a documentary series based on Cillizza’s book.