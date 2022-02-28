Sign up for our daily briefing

Chris Christie slams Trump over Putin “genius” comments

Noah Garfinkel

Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said in a tweet Monday that "history is watching" former President Donald Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Driving the news: Last week, Trump called Putin "very savvy" and a "genius" after he recognized two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine as independent ahead of the Russian invasion. On Saturday at CPAC, Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "very brave," but reiterated his belief that Putin is "smart."

What he's saying: "How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine “genius” and “very savvy” as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant," Christie said in his tweet.

  • "Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat. Yeah, that’s “genius” and “very savvy” alright. No walking that back. History is watching," Christie added.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Updated 14 mins ago - World

UN: Over 520,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled after Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees waiting outside a bus taking them over the border into neighboring Poland on Feb. 25. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than half a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said on Twitter Monday, warning that the number is expected to steadily rise.

What they're saying: "I am seriously concerned about the likely and serious escalation in the number of arrivals... We may have just seen the beginning," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Massive Russian convoy heads toward Kyiv as first round of peace talks ends

A Ukrainian school destroyed in the center of Kharkiv, near the Russian border. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.

The latest: A Russian convoy stretching over 17 miles — comprised of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles — continues to move toward Kyiv from the north, according to satellite imagery from Maxar.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

People protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in New York City. Photo: Ismail Ferdous/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

