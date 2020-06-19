Chris Christie is lobbying for New Jersey's largest hospitals

Three of New Jersey's largest tax-exempt hospital systems — Atlantic Health System, Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJBarnabas Health — have hired Chris Christie to lobby the federal government on federal health care bailout funds and Medicare payment policies.

Between the lines: Those three organizations have received more than $1 billion combined from the coronavirus bailout fund so far, according to data analyzed by Axios, and they oppose proposed Medicare rules that would force them to disclose negotiated prices.