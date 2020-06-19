1 hour ago - Health

Chris Christie is lobbying for New Jersey's largest hospitals

Morristown Medical Center is Atlantic Health System's flagship hospital. Photo: Atlantic Health System

Three of New Jersey's largest tax-exempt hospital systems — Atlantic Health System, Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJBarnabas Health — have hired Chris Christie to lobby the federal government on federal health care bailout funds and Medicare payment policies.

Between the lines: Those three organizations have received more than $1 billion combined from the coronavirus bailout fund so far, according to data analyzed by Axios, and they oppose proposed Medicare rules that would force them to disclose negotiated prices.

Orion RummlerSara Fischer
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Newsrooms add new positions to fortify coverage on race

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Washington Post and the New York Times, two of the biggest newsrooms in the U.S., are pushing company-wide diversity initiatives and adding dozens of new positions to cover how race influences issues from national security to health.

Why it matters: The hirings come as the media industry reckons with how to cover race. Top editors across multiple newsrooms have stepped down following actions, words or handlings of covering race and Black Lives Matter protests in their newsrooms. Many have vouched to do more to address issues of systemic racism internally.

Margaret Talev
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What Matters 2020: Structural racism

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle, David Ryder/Getty Images, Matthew Horwood/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The toxic thread in America's fabric since slavery has rarely galvanized such attention or will for change across racial lines. Structural racism is a dominant issue in the presidential election, and Axios is committed to long-term coverage of its effects and the solutions.

Driving the news: We're making structural racism a focus of our What Matters 2020 initiative. Along with automation, capitalism, climate change, China, demographics, health care costs and misinformation, addressing this national challenge will outlive the moment and shape our lives regardless of who wins in November.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 8,501,444 — Total deaths: 454,230 — Total recoveries — 4,169,486Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,191,200 — Total deaths: 118,435 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Public health: What we know about kids and the coronavirusBlack Americans underrepresented in disease clinical trials.
  4. World: The world after COVID-19 will be poorer.
  5. States: California issues statewide face mask order — Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  6. 2020: Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
