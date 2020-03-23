1 hour ago - Health

Man dies after self-medicating with chloroquine

Bob Herman

A worker inspects chloroquine tablets. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

"A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate," one of the anti-malaria drugs that President Trump has mentioned in recent days, according to Banner Health, the hospital system that treated both patients.

Why it matters: People who self-medicate risk serious side effects or death, and it's why any messaging about chloroquine and the related hydroxychloroquine should emphasize that these drugs have not been approved to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.

