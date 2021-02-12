Sign up for our daily briefing

Governments, companies grapple with global chip shortage

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A global shortage of semiconductors has everyone from gamers to global auto giants struggling to get the chips they need. Governments, too, see the issue as strategic and are trying to figure out how they can improve the situation.

Why it matters: Chips serve as the brains of computer systems — without them, you just have a bunch of components. And right now, demand is exceeding supply.

Driving the news: The U.S. is looking into what role it can play in improving the situation, the White House said Thursday, including a planned executive order "to undertake a comprehensive review of supply chains for critical goods."

  • Graphic chip maker Nvidia said it will free up a supply of older-model chips to help meet demand.
  • Chip trade group the Semiconductor Industry Association urged the government in a Thursday letter to fully fund chip investments authorized in the last defense spending bill.

Between the lines: As we’ve noted frequently in Axios Login, chips are one of the few strategic high-tech products made in the U.S.

  • Investing in domestic chip manufacturing could ease the ongoing shortage while also creating jobs and decreasing reliance on overseas factories.

Go deeper: Why Intel's troubles should concern us all

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank's lucky streak

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

SoftBank's Vision Fund went from being in the red, with an annual operating loss of $18 billion at one point, to an $8 billion net profit in its most recent quarter — thanks in no small part to the past year's unexpected events.

Why it matters: While the Vision Fund's bet on a global shift to digital services is likely correct, it's hard to believe its financial performance would have rebounded so quickly had 2020 gone differently.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo faces new allegations of covering up nursing home deaths

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Democratic lawmakers that the administration rebuffed their request for data on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes because they feared it would "be used against us" by federal investigators egged on by then-President Trump, according to a leaked tape obtained by the New York Post.

Why it matters: Cuomo has been under fire for his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes early in the pandemic. He's now facing new allegations of his administration actively withholding data on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes in order to delay potential investigations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla faces scrutiny over carbon costs of bitcoin and vehicle range

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tesla is riding high these days, but two developments could create reputational risks for the world's most valuable car company.

Driving the news: Tesla is beginning to face criticism over the climate effects of its big new investment in bitcoin and the decision to accept it as payment — even though electric vehicles are lower-CO2 alternatives to gasoline vehicles.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow