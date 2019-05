Chinese tourism to the U.S. fell last year for the first time in 15 years, dropping 5.7% in 2018 to 2.9 million visitors, the AP reports.

Driving the news: Alongside the U.S.-China trade war, China issued a travel warning for the U.S. last summer, warning its citizens to be cautious of robberies, shootings and high medical costs. China's economic uncertainty has also encouraged potential vacationers to stay closer to home.