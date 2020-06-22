1 hour ago - World

U.S. designates 4 more Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Four major Chinese state-owned media outlets will be required to inform the U.S. State Department of their personnel rosters and real-estate holdings as if they were foreign embassies, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The restrictions will applied to the Global Times, China Central Television, China News Service and People’s Daily, bringing the total to nine Chinese state media outlets labeled by the Trump administration as arms of the Chinese government.

What they're saying:

These nine entities all meet the definition of a foreign mission under the Foreign Missions Act, which is to say that they are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by a foreign government.  In this case, they are effectively controlled by the government of the People’s Republic of China.
The decision to designate these entities is not based on any content produced by these entities, nor does it place any restrictions on what the designated entities may publish in the United States.  It simply recognizes them for what they are.
— State Department spokesperson

The big picture: This is the latest step in a media war between the U.S. and China that has escalated during the pandemic.

  • In February, the U.S. designated five Chinese state media outlets as foreign missions, a step that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called "long overdue."
  • The U.S. then restricted the number of Chinese reporters who could work at foreign missions in the U.S. to 100, effectively expelling 60.
  • In March, China revoked press credentials for American journalists who work for the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.
  • In May, the U.S. announced that Chinese journalists working for non-American media outlets in the U.S. would be limited to 90-day work visas.

What to watch: Expect retaliation from the Chinese side, especially given that China still hasn't responded to the Trump administration's most recent decision concerning visas.

Jonathan Swan
Jun 21, 2020 - World

Exclusive: Trump held off on Xinjiang sanctions for China trade deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In an Oval Office interview on Friday afternoon, President Trump told me that he held off on imposing Treasury sanctions against Chinese officials involved with the Xinjiang mass detention camps because doing so would have interfered with his trade deal with Beijing.

Driving the news: Asked why he hadn't yet enacted Treasury sanctions against Chinese Communist Party officials or entities tied to the camps where the Chinese government detains Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, Trump replied, "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal."

Dion Rabouin
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Foreigners bought a record amount of Chinese local bonds in May

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The amount of foreign money flowing into onshore Chinese bonds more than doubled in May from its previous monthly total and the proportion of the bonds held by foreign investors rose to the highest level on record, Chinese government data showed.

What's happening: Ultra-low bond yields in the U.S., eurozone and other developed markets seem to be driving money to China, even as its yuan currency depreciates below 7-to-1 against the dollar.

Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Black Senate candidates could make history in 2020

Clockwise from top left: Mike Espy, Joy-Ann Reid, Jaime Harrison, Royce West, Raphael Warnock, Charles Booker.

There are five black men running for U.S. Senate in the South as Democrats who could not only make history, but are using this unique moment to have difficult, intimate conversations about being black in America.

Why it matters: There have only been 10 black senators in U.S. history, and it wasn't until 2013 that two African Americans simultaneously served in the Senate.

