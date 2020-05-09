2 hours ago - World

Trump admin restricts visas for Chinese journalists in U.S.

President Trump. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Trump administration announced on Friday that Chinese journalists working for non-American media outlets in the U.S. will be limited to 90-day work visas, The New York Times reports.

The big picture: The U.S. and China have gone back and forth for months over the other's media presence as relations between the two countries deteriorate, per the Times. The latest restrictions from the U.S. will likely escalate tensions as the two nations battle for global influence.

The state of play: Chinese journalists used to have open-ended, single-entry stays in the U.S. They will be able to apply for extensions, but those, too, will be limited to 90 days, the Times notes.

What they're saying:

  • American officials said the new restrictions are needed to counterbalance the "suppression of independent journalism" in China.
  • Both American and Chinese journalists have expressed concerns that the back-and-forth between the two countries will impede on their ability to properly report.

What to watch, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: China will likely respond to the restrictions with its own against American journalists.

11 mins ago - Health

Scoop: Israeli security cabinet held secret meeting on unusual Iranian cyberattack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) attends the weekly cabinet meeting. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner/Getty Images

The Israeli security cabinet held a top secret meeting on Thursday to discuss a highly unusual Iranian cyberattack against Israeli civilian water infrastructure that took place two weeks ago, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The Iranian cyberattack didn't cause much damage, but Israeli officials say the government sees the attack as a major escalation by the Iranians, and the crossing of a red line due to the fact that the target was civilian water facilities.

