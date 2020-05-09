Trump admin restricts visas for Chinese journalists in U.S.

The Trump administration announced on Friday that Chinese journalists working for non-American media outlets in the U.S. will be limited to 90-day work visas, The New York Times reports.

The big picture: The U.S. and China have gone back and forth for months over the other's media presence as relations between the two countries deteriorate, per the Times. The latest restrictions from the U.S. will likely escalate tensions as the two nations battle for global influence.

The state of play: Chinese journalists used to have open-ended, single-entry stays in the U.S. They will be able to apply for extensions, but those, too, will be limited to 90 days, the Times notes.

What they're saying:

American officials said the new restrictions are needed to counterbalance the "suppression of independent journalism" in China.

Both American and Chinese journalists have expressed concerns that the back-and-forth between the two countries will impede on their ability to properly report.

What to watch, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: China will likely respond to the restrictions with its own against American journalists.

Go deeper: The debate over U.S. restrictions on Chinese journalists