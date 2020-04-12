23 mins ago - World

China encourages wild animal exports despite internal coronavirus ban

Jacob Knutson

Chinese authorities are now offering a 9% rebate on the export of animal products, such as edible snakes and turtles, primate meat, beaver and civet musk and rhino horns, despite banning their domestic trade, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Encouraging wild animal sales abroad "could spread the risk to global markets," according to a Congressional Research Service report cited by the WSJ.

China’s National People’s Congress in February banned the sale and consumption of wild animals in the country.

  • "The prominent problem of recklessly eating wild animals and its potential risk to public health have aroused wide public concern,” a spokesperson at the time, according to WSJ.
  • WSJ: "Although health authorities have yet to identify the precise cause of the [coronavirus] outbreak, a study by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, based on patient samples, found a 96% genetic match with a bat coronavirus. Another Chinese study suggested snakes sold in a Wuhan market were the source."

Go deeper: China reopens Wuhan after 10-week coronavirus lockdown

World coronavirus updates: Global cases near 1.8 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 405,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases was nearing 1.8 million early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal, as the number of cases exceed 1.7 million worldwide. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

NYT: Trump was told in Jan. about memo warning of mass coronavirus death

President Trump listens to a question during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on April 10. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump was informed in late January of a memo from White House economic adviser Peter Navarro that warned the novel coronavirus could kill up to half a million Americans and cost trillions of dollars, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly denied seeing January and February memos that Navarro sent, while insisting he did "more or less" what his adviser suggested by banning non-U.S. citizens from traveling from China effective Feb. 2.

14 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus outbreaks plague meatpacking plants

Photo: Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers at meat plants across the United States have reported they contracted the coronavirus this past week, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Concerns over worker safety continue to rise across the country, but the uptick in confirmed cases also raises questions about the fragility of the food supply chain.

18 hours ago - Economy & Business