China tariffs will hit fall shoppers despite Trump's postponement

Yes, but: Trump's postponement of the tariffs shouldn't be labeled as a "de-escalation" according to Chris Krueger, managing director of the Cowen Washington Research Group. It's like telling someone, "I was going to break both of your arms on Sept. 1 — now I am only going to break your elbow," Kruger noted.

Self-inflicted wound: Steve Rattner writes for the N.Y. Times ("How World Leaders Ruined the Global Economy") that the U.S., U.K., Europe, China and India "took the best growth picture in a decade and put us in danger of recession."

By the numbers: 69% of consumer goods from China will be affected by the new tariffs starting Sept. 1. Previously, only 29% of goods were affected, the WSJ reports.

