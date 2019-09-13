China to suspend tariff hikes against U.S. pork and soybeans

China is expected to suspend tariff hikes against American pork, soybeans and other agricultural goods ahead of trade talks between the 2 countries, per Chinese state-run media.

Why it matters: This follows President Trump's announcement earlier this week that the U.S. would delay the increase on existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods in an attempt to calm trade tensions. The moves may mean both sides could soon be ready to talk about "the prolonged dispute that is threatening global economic growth," writes AP.