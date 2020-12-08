Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Video: Key takeaways from our investigation on a suspected Chinese spy

How did a Chinese student active in San Francisco Bay Area politics from 2011 to 2015 become the target of a U.S. counterintelligence investigation? And why did her efforts to connect with local politicians who would later play a role on the national stage raise investigators' alarms?

In this clip from "Axios on HBO," Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute explain.

Key takeaways:

  1. A suspected Chinese intelligence operative named Christine Fang developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015.
  2. The alleged operation offers a rare window into how Beijing has tried to gain access to and influence U.S. political circles.
  3. How it worked: Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official.

Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews former cyber chief Christopher Krebs

On the Season 3 finale of “Axios on HBO," former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs tells Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan whether he thinks President Trump is a domestic threat:

  • “There is disinformation that he is spreading. I mean, disinformation is one type of threat,” Krebs said.

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Jonathan Swan
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Christopher Krebs unloads on Trump disinformation "threat"

Christopher Krebs, the nation's former top election security official, tells "Axios on HBO" that President Trump is spreading disinformation, which he described as a form of domestic "threat" that he swore an oath to defend against in his job.

  • "The caller was inside the house," Krebs told me. "The president is a big part of the disinformation that's coming out there about the rigged election, but there are absolutely others."
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios Investigates

Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlong investigation.

Why it matters: The alleged operation offers a rare window into how Beijing has tried to gain access to and influence U.S. political circles.

