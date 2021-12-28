Sign up for our daily briefing

China accuses SpaceX of endangering its space station

Jacob Knutson

SpaceX Starlink satellites over Turkey in May 2021. Photo: Burhan Ates/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

China, in a report filed to the United Nations earlier this month, accused SpaceX of endangering the country's new space station and taikonauts on board through close encounters with at least two of the company's Starlink internet satellites.

Why it matters: China also accused the U.S. of failing to meet its obligations under the Outer Space Treaty and said it isn't doing enough to ensure that the California-based company complies.

China said a Starlink satellite had a close encounter with its space station on July 1 and the station conducted an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision.

  • It said another close encounter happened on Oct. 21 with a separate Starlink satellite.

What they're saying: "The U.S., while talking about the concept of responsible outer space behavior, is in practice ignoring its obligations under the treaty," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

  • SpaceX has not publicly commented on the complaint, which was officially filed to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs.

The big picture: SpaceX is attempting to expand internet access around the world through its Starlink Constellation, which is designed to use thousands of relatively low-cost satellites.

  • Since the project's conception, astronomers and regulators have been concerned that the satellites could contribute to the growing problem of space junk.
  • China is developing its own satellite constellation project called "StarNet" through a state-owned company. It plans to launch 10,000 satellites in the next five to 10 years, Axios' Margaret Harding McGill reports.
  • Earlier this year, debris from a Russian anti-satellite weapons test endangered astronauts and cosmonauts onboard the International Space Station.

Andrew Freedman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

9 feet of snow wallops California mountains as brutal cold invades U.S.

Computer model projection showing temperature departures from average on Wednesday morning, Dec. 29, 2021. (Weatherbell.com)

California's ski resorts are digging out from under 5 to 9 feet of snow that has fallen over the last several days from a series of storms. And more snow is on the way.

The big picture: A large dip, or trough, in the jet stream across the West is allowing frigid conditions and a relentless series of storms to bring record-breaking snowfall into the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The snow has closed major interstates, and even forced the shut down of several ski resorts.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: 68 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks — Omicron surge and storms disrupt air travel for 4th straight dayCDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendation in half.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated.
  3. Politics ... Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity — Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up."
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules — Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial — Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries.
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Oriana Gonzalez
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S., Russia to hold security talks next month

Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. and Russian officials have agreed to hold security talks on Jan. 10 amid escalating tensions over Ukraine, a National Security Council spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: With Russia's positioning of nearly 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, U.S. and European allies have warned of a potential large-scale Russian invasion early next year.

