First group of 22 miners trapped underground rescued, 2 weeks after blast

Rescuers have freed the 11 of the 22 miners trapped some 2,000 feet underground at a gold mine in Shandong province, northern China, state media said Sunday.

Why it matters: They became trapped when an explosion shut a tunnel entrance at the Hushan mine Jan. 10. One miner reportedly died. The cause of the blast has not been reported. China's safety record has improved but is still poor, per the New York Times, which notes coal mining accidents in the southwest killed at least 16 people in September and 23 last December.