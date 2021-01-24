First group of 22 miners trapped underground rescued, 2 weeks after blast

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Rescuers work at the explosion site of a gold mine in Qixia, Shandong Province of China, on Wednesday. Photo: Yang Bing/China News Service via Getty Images
Rescuers have freed the 11 of the 22 miners trapped some 2,000 feet underground at a gold mine in Shandong province, northern China, state media said Sunday.
Why it matters: They became trapped when an explosion shut a tunnel entrance at the Hushan mine Jan. 10. One miner reportedly died. The cause of the blast has not been reported. China's safety record has improved but is still poor, per the New York Times, which notes coal mining accidents in the southwest killed at least 16 people in September and 23 last December.