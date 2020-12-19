How China manipulates truth — at scale

China quickly, systematically and relentlessly suppressed the truth about the coronavirus from its citizens and the world, according to a detailed investigation by The New York Times and Pro Publica.

Why it matters: China is America's chief rival for world dominance — and routinely uses government-directed propaganda, lies and heavy-handed silencing to get an edge over its people and rivals.

What they found: The investigation shows China...

Ordered media not to alert the news that a doctor, after sounding the alarm about the deadly coronavirus, had died of it.

not to alert the news that a doctor, after sounding the alarm about the deadly coronavirus, had died of it. Ordered social media to downplay or erase the news.

to downplay or erase the news. Ordered up other social media chatter to distract people.

other social media chatter to distract people. Deployed security forces to silence voices not authorized by the central government.

Go deeper: Read the full story