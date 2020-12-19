How China manipulates truth — at scale

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
In February, with cases rising rapidly, workers set up a makeshift hospital in a Wuhan exhibition center. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China quickly, systematically and relentlessly suppressed the truth about the coronavirus from its citizens and the world, according to a detailed investigation by The New York Times and Pro Publica.
Why it matters: China is America's chief rival for world dominance — and routinely uses government-directed propaganda, lies and heavy-handed silencing to get an edge over its people and rivals.
What they found: The investigation shows China...
- Ordered media not to alert the news that a doctor, after sounding the alarm about the deadly coronavirus, had died of it.
- Ordered social media to downplay or erase the news.
- Ordered up other social media chatter to distract people.
- Deployed security forces to silence voices not authorized by the central government.
