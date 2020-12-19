Get the latest market trends in your inbox

How China manipulates truth — at scale

In February, with cases rising rapidly, workers set up a makeshift hospital in a Wuhan exhibition center. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

China quickly, systematically and relentlessly suppressed the truth about the coronavirus from its citizens and the world, according to a detailed investigation by The New York Times and Pro Publica.

Why it matters: China is America's chief rival for world dominance — and routinely uses government-directed propaganda, lies and heavy-handed silencing to get an edge over its people and rivals.

What they found: The investigation shows China...

  • Ordered media not to alert the news that a doctor, after sounding the alarm about the deadly coronavirus, had died of it.
  • Ordered social media to downplay or erase the news.
  • Ordered up other social media chatter to distract people.
  • Deployed security forces to silence voices not authorized by the central government.

Go deeper: Read the full story

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine — Vice President Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine live on television — Biden to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
  3. States: Governors say federal government is cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
18 hours ago - Health

Italy orders holiday season coronavirus lockdown

Two soldiers wearing face masks patrol Duomo Square in Milan, Italy on Dec. 13. Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Friday that he has ordered a national lockdown for the Christmas and New Year's holidays as the country continues to see a surge in cases and deaths.

Why it matters: Italy has been one of the hardest-hit Western countries, with 67,894 coronavirus-related deaths as of Friday — the most in Europe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, one day after it was endorsed by a panel of independent experts.

Why it matters: The authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine, coming exactly one week after the FDA cleared Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for emergency use, increases vaccine access for millions of Americans and marks another milestone on the country’s path to curbing the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow