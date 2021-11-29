Chinese jets enter Taiwan zone as Xi holds talks to strengthen military

Taiwan's defense ministry reported another 27 Chinese aircraft entered the self-governed island's air defense identification zone on Sunday.

Why it matters: The latest of several Chinese military incursions into the zone this year came as China's President Xi Jinping met with generals to discuss further strengthening the country's armed forces, per Reuters.

The Chinese government's growing aggression toward Taiwan is raising concerns of a war in the region, Axios' Zachary Basu writes.

Details: Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it deployed combat aircraft "warn" the Chinese aircraft to leave, along with missile systems to monitor the planes, according to Reuters.