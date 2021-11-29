Sign up for our daily briefing

Chinese jets enter Taiwan zone as Xi holds talks to strengthen military

Chinese President Xi Jinping at a June event in Beijing. Photo: Liu Weibing/Xinhua via Getty Images

Taiwan's defense ministry reported another 27 Chinese aircraft entered the self-governed island's air defense identification zone on Sunday.

Why it matters: The latest of several Chinese military incursions into the zone this year came as China's President Xi Jinping met with generals to discuss further strengthening the country's armed forces, per Reuters.

Details: Taiwan's Defense Ministry said it deployed combat aircraft "warn" the Chinese aircraft to leave, along with missile systems to monitor the planes, according to Reuters.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Nov 26, 2021 - World

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan in defiance of Beijing

A U.S. Air Force plane carrying a delegation to Taiwan arrives at Songshan International Airport in Taipei on Thursday. Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The leader of a U.S. congressional delegation to Taiwan declared during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday that the self-governing island was a "force for good," per Reuters.

Why it matters: The group arrived in Taipei on Thursday despite pressure from Beijing to call off the visit, according to two of the five lawmakers on the trip. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted that the message she received from the Chinese Embassy was "blunt."

Yacob ReyesIvana Saric
Updated 48 mins ago - Health

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

COVID-19 testing personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport in September. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening.

Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Defense Secretary Esper sues Pentagon over book

Former President Trump and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the White House in 2020. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper filed a lawsuit Sunday against the Defense Department, accusing the Pentagon of "censoring" his First Amendment rights by redacting parts of his upcoming book on the Trump administration.

The big picture: Esper, who served as defense secretary from July 2019 until he was fired by then-President Trump in November last year, alleges in the suit that "significant text" is "being improperly withheld from publication" of the manuscript "under the guise of classification."

