"Frequent shootings": China warns citizens against travel to U.S.

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a travel advisory, warning citizens against traveling to the U.S., effective until December 31, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday, amid escalating trade tensions.

What they're saying: "Noting the frequent occurrence of shootings, robberies and theft in the United States recently, the ministry warned Chinese tourists to fully assess the risks of traveling there," the news agency said.

