Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Lawmakers and advocates say ending China Initiative a "first step" for DOJ

Shawna Chen

California Rep. Judy Chu is joined by other House Democrats at a news conference on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in Washington on May 18, 2021. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Asian American lawmakers and advocates said Wednesday that the Justice Department's decision to end the China Initiative, a Trump-era program aimed at combating Chinese economic espionage, is an important move but that it cannot be a matter of "rebranding."

Why it matters: DOJ's announcement comes after years of advocacy from Asian Americans who accused the department of using racial profiling to target Asian researchers. Scientists had also said the program's focus on grant fraud would chill research in the U.S.

  • Though assistant attorney general for national security Matt Olsen said Wednesday that he found no indication of racial bias in his review of the program, the DOJ is shifting its strategy to a broader threat-driven approach, in part due to Asian Americans' racial profiling concerns.

What they're saying: Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), said she is gratified the Asian American community raised its voice and that the announcement is long overdue.

  • "[DOJ] started with either the ethnic background or family ties or professional research collaborations," she told Axios. "There was clear racial bias."
  • Ending the initiative is only "a first step," Chu added, noting that the DOJ must actively involve both Asian Americans and the scientific community as it pursues its new strategy. "I'm anxious to see the fate of cases in the near future."
  • "While we are cautiously optimistic about the Justice Department's announcement, it cannot be a rebranding exercise and more needs to be done to combat racial profiling, especially when we continue to see academics step forward with stories about being targeted," OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates’ national president Linda Ng said in a statement.
  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who led nearly 100 congressional members in demanding a probe into the program last year, told Axios the move is a "good win for Americans" and that other agencies should consider implicit bias training to prevent racial profiling. "It shouldn't be happening anywhere," he said.
  • Advancing Justice – AAJC President John C. Yang also called for transparency as the DOJ dismantles the China Initiative. "We will be following how the Justice Department addresses pending cases and investigations that are inconsistent with [its] standards."

Catch up quick: The China Initiative was formally launched in 2018 with a focus on intellectual property theft. Asian Americans expressed alarm about possible racial profiling early on and pushed for an end to the program after multiple failed prosecutions.

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in the Rostov region. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts wheat supplies at risk

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A key ingredient in bread, cereal and baked goods is facing the prospect of supply disruptions as Russia barrels down on Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia and Ukraine were two of the top five largest exporters of wheat before the pandemic, leading experts to fear that a war could disrupt supplies at a time when the market for the agricultural commodity is already stressed.

Prosecutors leading Manhattan DA's Trump investigation resign

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two prosecutors who have helped lead the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Trump's financial dealings abruptly resigned on Wednesday, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Their resignations came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggested he had "doubts about moving forward" with the case, and throws the future of the investigation into doubt, per the Times.

