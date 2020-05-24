2 hours ago - World

O'Brien: U.S. likely to impose sanctions if China moves ahead with Hong Kong law

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the U.S. government will likely impose economic sanctions on Hong Kong and China if Beijing moves ahead with a proposed national security law for Hong Kong that could constrain the special region's autonomy.

Why it matters: O'Brien said the U.S. could revoke a special status that allows Hong Kong to function as an international financial hub, stating that it's "hard to see" how the financial community can remain in the city if the law is enacted.

The backdrop: The Chinese Communist Party proposed an amendment to Hong Kong's independent legal system last week that would prohibit acts of sedition, subversion and secession, as well as foreign interference, though Beijing tends to define those crimes broadly.

What he's saying: "It's hard to see how Hong Kong could remain the Asian financial center that it's become if China takes over," O'Brien said.

  • "I just don't see how [the financial community] can stay. One reason that they came to Hong Kong is because there was the rule of law there, there was a free enterprise system, there was a capitalist system, there was democracy and local legislative elections. If all those things go away, I'm not sure how the financial community can stay there."
  • O'Brien said he believes the law would create a "brain drain" for the city as Hong Kongers "seek refuge other places."
  • "They're not going to stay in Hong Kong to be dominated by the People's Republic of China and the Communist Party."

Asked whether China would be threatened by sanctions, O'Brien responded: "China is dependent on capital from the rest of the world, to build their economy and grow their middle class. They're dependent on liquidity in financial markets. If they lose access of that through Hong Kong, that's a real blow to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party. "

  • O'Brien also refused to say that President Trump's decision not to stand up for pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong during U.S.-China trade negotiations was a "mistake."
  • "We want good relations with China and with the Chinese people. But unfortunately, we're seeing just action after action by the Chinese Communist Party that makes it difficult."

Driving the news: Thousands of protesters marched through Hong Kong on Sunday in the largest gathering since Beijing's encroachment on the city's independent legal system sparked protests last year.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas during mass China security law protest

Hong Kong police fire tear gas on protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Hong Kong police used tear gas on thousands of protesters marching through the city on Sunday against China's plans to implement a national security law, per the Guardian.

Of note: This is the biggest mass gathering since Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system sparked huge protests last year. Reuters reported earlier that police warned protesters not break the ban on gatherings of more than eight people, brought in to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,344,539 — Total deaths: 342,695 — Total recoveries — 2,139,241Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,626,258 — Total deaths: 97,149 — Total recoveries: 361,239 — Total tested: 13,784,786Map.
  3. Public health: Officials are urging masks headed into Memorial Day weekend Report finds "little evidence" coronavirus under control in most statesHurricanes, wildfires, the flu could strain COVID-19 response
  4. Economy: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says that it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election — Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  5. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza StripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries — Boris Johnson backs top aide amid reports that he broke U.K. lockdown while exhibiting symptoms.
  6. 1 🏀 thing: NBA in early talks to restart season at Disney World.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Boris Johnson backs top aide amid reports of lockdown violations

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out in support of top aide Dominic Cummings Sunday after a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and The Guardian found Cummings had traveled 260 miles in April to visit his parents while exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

The latest: "In traveling to find the right kind of child care, at a moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus, and when he had no alternative, I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent and I do not mark him down for that," Johnson said Sunday.

