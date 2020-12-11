Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Chinese authorities detain Bloomberg News staff member

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Chinese authorities have detained Haze Fan, a Chinese national and Bloomberg News staff member working for their Beijing bureau, on suspicion of national security endangerment, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The big picture: Chinese citizens working for Western media companies have been warned by officials to "watch their step," according to the Washington Post. Western media companies are facing worsening conditions in China, and many American journalists have been expelled from the country.

  • Earlier this year, after the U.S. State Department imposed strict limits for Chinese nationals in the U.S. on journalist visas, Beijing expelled several U.S. correspondents from China, reducing global visibility into China at a critical time, as Axios' Bethany Allen Ebrahimian reported.

The state of play: Bloomberg said Fan was last in contact with editors on Monday, but was later seen being escorted out from her apartment building by "plain clothes security officials."

  • Bloomberg received confirmation on Thursday that Fan is being held on "suspicion of participating in activities endangering national security." The company had been in contact with Chinese government officials since Monday to receive information on Fan's whereabouts.
  • Fan began working for Bloomberg in 2017 and was previously with CNBC, CBS News, Al Jazeera and Thomson Reuters. She was focusing on China business topics, not political coverage, per WaPo.
  • According to Bloomberg, Chinese nationals are only allowed to work as news assistants for foreign news bureaus in China and cannot pursue independent reporting.

What they're saying: "Chinese citizen Ms. Fan has been detained by the Beijing National Security Bureau according to relevant Chinese law on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardize national security," Chinese authorities said.

  • "The case is currently under investigation. Ms. Fan’s legitimate rights have been fully ensured and her family has been notified," they continued.

Fadel Allassan
Dec 10, 2020 - World

China imposes restrictions on U.S. diplomatic travel to Hong Kong

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. Photo: Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images

China's foreign ministry on Thursday announced new restrictions on American officials traveling to Hong Kong in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The move is the latest escalation in a series of tit-for-tat measures between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong, which began when Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the once semi-autonomous region in June.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Political battle lines emerge over Wall Street's focus on climate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Another political battle is brewing over how financial regulators and banks deal with the risks of climate change.

Driving the news: Nearly 50 GOP House members this week fired a shot across the Federal Reserve's bow as the central bank increases its focus on climate.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Behind Wall Street’s soaring valuations

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Fears of the "B"-word (bubble) are growing louder. There's a staggering split screen: a teetering economy with millions unemployed in a pandemic that's killing thousands per day and newly public tech companies riding high on nosebleed valuations.

Yes, but: Investors acknowledge the backdrop is bad. They say investors are piling into and betting on companies like Airbnb and DoorDash for better times ahead.

