The goods Trump's latest China tariffs would impact

If Trump's Thursday tariff expansion takes hold on September 1, it would result in the U.S. taxing nearly every Chinese product sent to America.

Where it stands: Expect higher prices on consumer items like "clothing, toys, home goods, and electronics," according to the Retail Industry Leaders Association. 62% of items hit by Trump's tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of U.S. imports from China are consumer goods, according to Goldman Sachs — "much higher than earlier levies that targeted industrial components," per the Washington Post.