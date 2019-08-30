Data: Wind Information; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios

China's bond and equity markets have been slowly opening up to foreigners. They're now beginning to see fairly significant inflows that are growing much more quickly than foreign direct investment.

What's happening: Over the past 8 years, foreign investment in China's stocks and bonds has grown 6-fold to nearly $1.3 trillion, per Wind Information data shared by Seafarer Funds. And Americans are responsible for nearly half of that total, scooping up $535 billion worth of Chinese assets, with significant flows in recent months.