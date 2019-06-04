China said Tuesday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "smears" the country with his remarks about the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest, as Beijing authorities stepped up security in the area on the 30th anniversary of the crackdown.

Details: Pompeo criticized China's human rights record in a statement Monday and called on the government to "make a full, public accounting of those killed" in the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., called Pompeo's remarks "an affront to the Chinese people."