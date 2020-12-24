Get the latest market trends in your inbox

China investigating Alibaba Group on suspicion of monopoly

Alibaba Group Chair Jack Ma during a 2019 conference in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

China is investigating Alibaba Group on suspicion of monopoly, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: The probe comes as Chinese regulators seek to rein in some of the country's largest tech companies.

  • Regulators have also summoned Alibaba affiliate, Ant Group Co., to discuss fair competition and consumer rights, per Bloomberg.

Details: An investigation was opened into Alibaba's "choosing one from two" practice, the State Administration for Market Regulation said, according to Reuters.

  • This practice requires merchants to sign "exclusive cooperation pacts preventing them from offering products on rival platforms," Reuters notes.
  • Ant said in a statement that it will study and comply with all requirements, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The investigation is also the latest sign of trouble for Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

  • In November, China abruptly pulled the plug on Ant Group's IPO in November in an apparent rebuke to Ma, Ant's controlling shareholder.

The bottom line: "Once hailed as drivers of economic prosperity and symbols of the country’s technological prowess, Alibaba and rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd. face increasing pressure from regulators after amassing hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over almost every aspect of daily life in China," Bloomberg wrote.

Go deeper: How Jack Ma scuttled Ant Group’s planned $35 billion IPO

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

Stone and Manafort. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Alexandria Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

President Trump granted full pardons to 26 more people on Wednesday night, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Why it matters: It's a continuation of the president's controversial pre-Christmas pardon spree, which began in earnest Tuesday night with pardons for a trio of convicted former GOP congressmen and several military contractors involved in the 2007 massacre of Iraqi civilians.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Health

2020 was bad — but not nearly the worst

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

2020 will go down in infamy for all the obvious reasons, but history shows it doesn't actually rank among humanity's worst years.

Why it matters: The past is a foreign country, and that goes doubly so the deeper we dig. Understanding just how far we've come from the years when life was nasty, brutal and short can help us put the pain of 2020 in perspective, and appreciate the progress we need to defend.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: One startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Over 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus — Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus paymentsPelosi responds: "Let's do it!"
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow