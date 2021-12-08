Chile's Congress overwhelmingly passed a bill Tuesday to legalize same-sex marriage and allow same-sex couples to adopt children, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's a major, hardfought win for LGBTQ+ rights activists that highlights just how much politics and society has changed over the past 10 years in the majority-Catholic Latin American country with a reputation for being conservative, the NYT notes.

Chile passed a law enabling civil unions in 2015, but same-sex couples were still denied rights afforded to married people, such as adopting children.

What they're saying: "Today is a historic day, our country has approved same-sex marriage, one more step forward in terms of justice, in terms of equality, recognizing that love is love," said Minister of Social Development Karla Rubilar after the vote, Reuters reports.

What's next: Chile's conservative President Sebastián Piñera, who's set to leave office in March, is poised to sign the bill into law after dropping his previous opposition to same-sex marriage, declaring in June: "The time for same-sex marriage has arrived."